BSE SME Star Imaging and Path Lab opens steady, drifts into red

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Shares of Star Imaging and Path Lab was trading at Rs 138 on the BSE, a discount of 2.82% compared with the issue price of Rs 142.

The scrip was listed at Rs 142, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 143 and a low of Rs 135.75. About 9.30 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Star Imaging and Path Lab's IPO was subscribed 5.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 August 2025 and it closed on 12 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 135-142 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 39,20,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9,72,000 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 71.92% post-IPO from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, funding the capital expenditure towards installation of medical equipment in running facilities, to meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Star Imaging and Path Lab, on 7 August 2025, raised Rs 18.51 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.04 lakh shares at Rs 142 each to 11 anchor investors.

Star Imaging and Path Lab operates a diagnostic testing network, NABL accredited, delivering pathology, radiology, cardiology, and neurology services in the Delhi (B2C, B2B & B2G model), Uttar Pradesh (B2G model), and Nasik (B2G model) regions of India. It offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic imaging services and clinical laboratory tests. As of March 31st, 2025, the company had 211 full-time employees, including executive directors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 83.50 crore and a net profit of Rs 15.95 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

