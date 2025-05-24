Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 10.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.88% to Rs 396.67 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 10.19% to Rs 35.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 396.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 430.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.83% to Rs 118.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 1511.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1720.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

396.67430.591511.991720.7815.5021.0717.8724.3362.3891.91263.86404.0523.1644.85106.51252.6935.4339.45118.62211.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News