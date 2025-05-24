Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 10.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.37% to Rs 9.77 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 10.05% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.37% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.28% to Rs 23.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.94% to Rs 43.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

9.778.0543.9628.0171.2445.7170.4758.736.542.9432.6823.016.273.2031.6722.212.081.8923.4217.84

