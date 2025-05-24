Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 9.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 49.77 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 9.16% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 49.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.26% to Rs 17.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 188.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

49.7749.47188.92181.8015.0313.3813.0111.707.157.0925.0122.626.606.5722.7920.585.364.9117.2115.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News