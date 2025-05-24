Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 19.20 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries declined 11.35% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.91% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 84.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

19.2020.6084.0981.6610.6810.5310.458.602.002.209.167.241.661.877.815.961.251.415.824.55

