Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit rises 412.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit rises 412.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 165.73% to Rs 52.03 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment India rose 412.26% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 165.73% to Rs 52.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.0319.58 166 OPM %16.7011.80 -PBDT10.652.51 324 PBT10.312.26 356 NP7.941.55 412

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

