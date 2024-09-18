Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit rises 412.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 165.73% to Rs 52.03 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment India rose 412.26% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 165.73% to Rs 52.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.52.0319.5816.7011.8010.652.5110.312.267.941.55

