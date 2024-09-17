Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Infraprojects wins Rs 204 cr project of South Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects wins Rs 204 cr project of South Eastern Railway

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GPT Infraprojects has received an contract of Rs 204 crore for Construction of Road Over Bridge (3 lane) with bridge proper (1x30m Composite Girder +1x60m Bow String Girder + 1x30m Composite Girder) and Bridge Approaches (17x24.6mPSC Girder + 3x20.6m PSC Girder) at Km: 15/22-24 in lieu of LC No. 13 between Andul-Sankrail Station and construction of Road Over Bridge (2 lane) with Bridge proper (1x18mComposite Girder + 1x60m Bow String Girder + 1x36m Composite Girder) and Bridge Approaches (18x25.36m PSC Girder + 2x10.0m RCC slab) at Km: 23/17-19 In Lieu of L.C No. 18 between NalpurBauria Stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section under the jurisdictionof Dy CE/Con/Garden Reach, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal: Activist, politician with many surprises up his sleeve

Excise case: Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's pleas against summons

Tax change, spike in inflows revive interest in Rs 84,000-crore FoF space

Lenovo begins AI server production in India, opens R&D lab in Bengaluru

'Amazon Biz customer base up at annual 111% rate in 6 yrs, 65% via phones'

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story