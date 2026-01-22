Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare Network receives its maiden S&P Global CSA score of 59

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Satin Creditcare Network has achieved a score of 59 in its first-ever S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), conducted as part of the evaluation process. The outcome marks an important milestone in the Company's sustainability journey and reflects the maturity of its governance, risk and people centric management systems embedded across the organization.

The S&P Global CSA is a globally recognized assessment framework that evaluates companies across a comprehensive range of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) parameters, benchmarking performance relative to global industry peers based on transparent disclosures, systems and measurable outcomes. For SATIN, Human Capital Management, Risk & Crisis Management and Business Ethics emerged as the most material contributors to the Company's overall score, underscoring its focus on strong governance architecture and resilient management systems.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

