GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities after Trump retreats from proposed tariffs on Europe

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were up 48.00 points, suggesting a positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,787.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,520.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 34,041.21 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Asia market rebounded Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump walked back on his threat to impose tariffs on European countries over Greenland.

Trump also said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he would not use force to acquire the Arctic island, calming nerves over a possible U.S. military action, adding that he had formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Meanwhile, South Koreas economy unexpectedly shrank 0.3% on a quarterly basis in the October to December period, its sharpest contraction since 2022. Gross domestic product grew 1.5% year on year, while full-year economic growth slowed to 1%, the weakest since 2020, when output contracted 0.7% during the pandemic. U.S. equities leaped after Wednesday after President Donald Trump called off new Europe tariffs, saying a deal framework has been reached over Greenland.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 588.64 points, or 1.21%, to end at 49,007.23. The S&P 500 gained 1.16% and closed at 6,875.62, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.18% to settle at 23,224.82. Back in Washington, Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about whether Trump has the authority to fire Lisa Cook as a Federal Reserve governor. During oral arguments Wednesday, Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a Trump administration lawyer that arguments the president can fire Cook without judicial review would weaken, if not shatter, the independence of the Federal Reserve." Domestic Market: Domestic equities extended losses for a third straight session on Wednesday as global shocks and weak earnings hit risk appetite. The Sensex fell over 1,000 points intraday, while the Nifty 50 slipped below 25,000 for the first time since October.