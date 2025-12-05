Satin Finserv standalone net profit declines 71.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.42% to Rs 40.36 crore

Net profit of Satin Finserv declined 71.68% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.42% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

