Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 1411.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hedge Finance rose 1411.11% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.75% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.2711.1864.6351.251.990.291.790.141.360.09

