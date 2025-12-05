HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 7.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.63% to Rs 1757.64 crore

Net profit of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company declined 7.80% to Rs 182.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.63% to Rs 1757.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2570.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1757.642570.8713.7210.29243.27265.80243.27265.80182.89198.36

