Sattrix Information hits the roof on Hitachi work orders

Sattrix Information Security hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 263.90 after the company announced receipt of initial work orders from Hitachi Systems India.

In a regulatory filing, Sattrix said the work orders are part of a partner managed services agreement signed on 2 December 2025. Under the arrangement, Sattrix will provide managed security operations center services to Hitachis end customers on a white-label basis.

The company said the engagement will cover end-to-end managed security operations, including 24/7 threat detection and incident response, supported by its advanced cybersecurity defence platform.

Sattrix added that the partnership allows Hitachi to scale its security services portfolio while leveraging Sattrixs technical expertise and infrastructure.