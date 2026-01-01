M&M edges higher after clocking sales of 86,090 vehicles in Dec'25; tractor sales up 39% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose 1.47% to Rs 3764 after the company reported 25% increase in total auto sales for December 2025, selling 86,090 vehicles during the period under review as against 68,814 vehicles sold in December 2024.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 50,946 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 23% YoY. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 24,786, a growth of 34% YoY. Total exports fell by 9% to 2,820 units in December 2025 from 3,092 units in December 2024.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, said: "The calendar year 2025 ended on a positive note, with Mahindra clocking its highest-ever volumes in both SUVs and LCVs (<3.5T) segments, a significant milestone for the company.

M&Ms Farm Equipment Business (FEB) has also announced its tractor sales numbers for December 2025. Total tractor sales during December 2025 were at 31,859 units as against 22,943 units for the same period last year, up 38.9% YoY. Domestic sales in December 2025 were at 30,210 units, as against 22,019 units in December 2024, reflecting a 37% year-on-year growth. Exports for the month stood at 1,649 units, a growth of 78%. Veejay Nakra, President Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: "Cash flow availability in the market has improved supported by favorable crop yields following the Kharif harvest. Additionally, conducive weather conditions and healthy reservoir levels have contributed to increase in Rabi sowing acreage, which is expected to sustain tractor demand in the coming months."