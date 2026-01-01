Ashok Leyland gains after December sales jump 27% YoY to 21,533 units

Ashok Leyland rose 2.96% to Rs 184.40 after the company reported a 27% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 21,533 units in December 2025, up from 16,957 units sold in December 2024.

Total domestic sales climbed 26% YoY to 19,885 units during the month. Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) grew 29% to 13,553 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales rose 21% to 6,302 units in December 2025 over the year-ago period.

Including exports, M&HCV sales increased 29% to 14,830 units, while LCV sales rose 22% to 6,703 units during the month.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.