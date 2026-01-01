Tata Motors rallies after total CV sales jumps 25% YoY to 42,508 units

Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles) added 2.49% to Rs 425.80 after the company's total sales commercial vehicle (CV) jumped 25% to 42,508 units in December 2025 compared with 33,875 units sold in December 2024.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks climbed 31% YoY to 12,483 units in December 2025, while intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales surged 40% YoY to 7,959 units.

Passenger carrier sales rose 1% to 4,167 units, while SCV cargo and pickup sales jumped 19% to 15,448 units during December 2025 over the year-ago period.

Total domestic CV sales increased 24% YoY to 40,057 units in December 2025.

For Q3 FY26, the companys total sales rose 21% to 1,15,577 units, compared with 95,770 units in Q3 FY25. Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd., said, The sales momentum ignited by GST 2.0 and the festive surge in Q2FY26 continued into Q3FY26, driving growth and lifting overall sentiment of the commercial vehicles industry. Tata Motors registered double-digit sales growth in Q3FY26, powered by a strong rebound in construction and mining activity post the extended monsoon, along with sustained demand from core sectors and auto logistics. Continued strength in SCVs and Pickups further amplified performance, resulting in wholesales of 1,15,577 units, with 21% year-on-year growth over Q3FY25 and 22% sequential growth over Q2FY26.

Going forward, we expect demand to strengthen in Q4FY26 across most commercial vehicle segments. Key drivers in 2026 will include the governments sustained infrastructure push and expansion in end-use sectors, both of which are expected to fuel positive momentum for the industry. With an optimised portfolio ensuring superior product availability, a decisive pricing strategy, and deeper customer engagement through intensified market activations, Tata Motors is well-poised to unlock demand across segments, paving the way for continued success. Tata Motors (formerly TML Commercial Vehicles) is Indias largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applicationsfrom last-mile delivery to public transport.