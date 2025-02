Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 81.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 1.96 crore

Net profit of Sattva Sukun Lifecare rose 81.58% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

