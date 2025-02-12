T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 70.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.87% to Rs 236.76 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 70.02% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 236.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 262.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.236.76262.694.5815.6521.4049.8711.9939.308.7329.12

