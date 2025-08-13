Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 3.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.03% to Rs 9.15 crore

Net profit of Saumya Consultants rose 3.91% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.03% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.1514.53127.5468.9611.7410.5611.6710.5111.4311.00

