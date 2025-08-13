Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories declined 7.14% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.2410.74 5 OPM %25.8926.26 -PBDT2.312.11 9 PBT0.630.61 3 NP0.390.42 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Devyani Intl gains after reporting turnaround Q1 PAT on QoQ basis

J Kumar Infraprojects consortium bags MMRDA project of Rs 129 cr

Indices shift into high gear as inflation speed bumps fade; Nifty closes above 24,600

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.73%

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story