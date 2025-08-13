Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories declined 7.14% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.2410.7425.8926.262.312.110.630.610.390.42

