Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.72% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 87.72% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.141.143.74-0.880.040.020.030.020.030.02

