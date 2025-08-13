Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Mathew Easow Research Securities remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.720.4044.4462.500.030.030.030.030.020.02

