Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 13.24% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.713.4021.0223.821.150.970.920.910.770.68

