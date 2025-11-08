Creative Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 12.66 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings remain constant at Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.6610.5810.2711.341.711.491.551.341.041.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News