Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Karthik Papers declined 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.1715.453.234.790.390.540.160.240.140.22

