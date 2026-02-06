Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rises after Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) added 4.91% to Rs 834 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 29.3% to Rs 5.87 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 4.54 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 6.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 32.13 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up 47.4% as against Rs 5.27 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Total expenses rose 2.2% to Rs 24.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 24.98 crore in Q3 FY25. Food & beverages consumed stood at Rs 5 crore (down 9.09% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 6.89 crore (up 8.16% YoY) during the period under review.