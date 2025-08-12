Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 349.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 302.00% to Rs 199.23 crore

Net profit of Elitecon International rose 349.56% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 302.00% to Rs 199.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.199.2349.5610.479.9520.904.9120.394.4620.414.54

