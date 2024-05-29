Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 265.13 crore

Net Loss of Sayaji Industries reported to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 265.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 269.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 975.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1040.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

265.13269.19975.401040.11-1.921.040.552.04-7.152.66-2.4123.24-11.70-1.11-18.908.44-7.83-0.04-11.737.22

