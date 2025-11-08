Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 32.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 233.70 crore

Net profit of Allied Digital Services rose 32.93% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 233.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 203.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.233.70203.029.129.4625.3720.4420.5615.6015.4211.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News