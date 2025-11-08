Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 4155.41 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals declined 16.10% to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 4155.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3706.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4155.413706.172.492.6783.7387.1778.6682.9458.5169.74

