Piccadily Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Piccadily Agro Industries rose 8.44% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 210.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 183.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.210.62183.4321.9822.9641.3837.7235.1032.6026.7224.64

