IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services declined 58.84% to Rs 84.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 572.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 645.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.572.08645.3737.2341.27134.98276.89119.90263.5884.41205.06

