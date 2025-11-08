Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 89.21% to Rs 255.49 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies declined 19.09% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 89.21% to Rs 255.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.255.49135.035.873.3623.7023.0114.4619.379.7512.05

