SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

SBC Exports rose 1.09% to Rs 14.89 after securing a repeat export order from Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, Dubai, for supplying T-shirts, trousers, shorts, and other garment articles.The total contract value stands at $12,500,000 (approx. Rs 10.76 crore). As part of a long-term partnership, SBC Exports has entered into a strategic tie-up with Gawgee Brothers to supply garments to Day-to-Day, a well-known retail chain in Dubai. The collaboration boosts global reach and supports revenue growth, aligning with the company's vision to expand in high-growth international markets.
The contract will be executed within one year from the purchase order date, with each shipment consisting of a minimum of 20,000 pieces. Payments will be made within 90 days of goods receipt, while insurance and freight costs will be borne by Gawgee Brothers.
SBC Exports is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of garments, IT support services, & tour and travel services.
The companys consolidated net profit advanced 21.1% to Rs 4.01 crore on a 38.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 96.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
