SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

SBC Exports rose 1.09% to Rs 14.89 after securing a repeat export order from Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, Dubai, for supplying T-shirts, trousers, shorts, and other garment articles.

The total contract value stands at $12,500,000 (approx. Rs 10.76 crore). As part of a long-term partnership, SBC Exports has entered into a strategic tie-up with Gawgee Brothers to supply garments to Day-to-Day, a well-known retail chain in Dubai. The collaboration boosts global reach and supports revenue growth, aligning with the company's vision to expand in high-growth international markets.

The contract will be executed within one year from the purchase order date, with each shipment consisting of a minimum of 20,000 pieces. Payments will be made within 90 days of goods receipt, while insurance and freight costs will be borne by Gawgee Brothers.