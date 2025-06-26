Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SBC Exports rose 1.09% to Rs 14.89 after securing a repeat export order from Gawgee Brothers Wholesalers Co. LLC, Dubai, for supplying T-shirts, trousers, shorts, and other garment articles.

The total contract value stands at $12,500,000 (approx. Rs 10.76 crore). As part of a long-term partnership, SBC Exports has entered into a strategic tie-up with Gawgee Brothers to supply garments to Day-to-Day, a well-known retail chain in Dubai. The collaboration boosts global reach and supports revenue growth, aligning with the company's vision to expand in high-growth international markets.

The contract will be executed within one year from the purchase order date, with each shipment consisting of a minimum of 20,000 pieces. Payments will be made within 90 days of goods receipt, while insurance and freight costs will be borne by Gawgee Brothers.

SBC Exports is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of garments, IT support services, & tour and travel services.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 21.1% to Rs 4.01 crore on a 38.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 96.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

H.G. Infra Engg rises after incorporating WOS for battery energy storage project in Gujarat

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Hits 4-Month High, Dow Falls Amid Weak Home Sales Data

Kaiser Corporation announces collaboration with Korea EHT

India's Financial Conditions Index indicates more congenial financial conditions

Western Carriers surges on securing Rs 558-cr order from Jindal Stainless

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story