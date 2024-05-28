Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 17.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Holdings &amp; Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 17.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 19.93 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 17.71% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.17% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 71.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.9316.89 18 71.7173.11 -2 OPM %-1.307.76 -8.5215.26 - PBDT1.562.52 -38 12.1514.72 -17 PBT1.472.42 -39 11.7914.31 -18 NP1.581.92 -18 7.8611.94 -34

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

