SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) declined 30.68% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.82% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.171.07 9 3.183.15 1 OPM %84.6294.39 -75.1667.94 - PBDT0.730.75 -3 1.391.04 34 PBT0.730.75 -3 1.391.04 34 NP0.610.88 -31 1.331.11 20

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

