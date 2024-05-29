Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SGN Telecoms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SGN Telecoms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of SGN Telecoms reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SGN Telecoms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7674.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sugal &amp; Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 372.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 171.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story