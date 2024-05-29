Home / Markets / Capital Market News / STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 23.40 crore

Net loss of STL Global reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 86.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.4020.27 15 86.79100.63 -14 OPM %-1.582.61 --0.602.33 - PBDT-0.510.54 PL -1.231.90 PL PBT-0.870.14 PL -2.630.32 PL NP-0.760.07 PL -2.580.22 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

STL Digital wins SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2024

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

T &amp; I Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SGN Telecoms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sugal &amp; Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 372.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story