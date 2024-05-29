Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of B P Capital reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sungold Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sugal &amp; Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 372.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Pan India Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 171.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story