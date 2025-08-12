SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.570.6684.2175.760.220.270.220.270.220.20

