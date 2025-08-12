Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 46.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 656.94 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 46.98% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 656.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 735.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.656.94735.4618.3719.8952.6767.0714.3229.4310.9020.56

