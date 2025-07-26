SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 28.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.83% to Rs 387.07 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 28.16% to Rs 100.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.83% to Rs 387.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 287.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

