Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.44 crore

Asian Warehousing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.440.4259.0971.430.060.1000.0400.13

