Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 3.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nilkamal rose 3.20% to Rs 33.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 967.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 821.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.967.71821.768.819.4279.8372.5145.0642.8333.5732.53

