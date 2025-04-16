SBI Card partners with Tata Digital to launch lifestyle co-branded credit card

SBI Cards & Payment Services (SBI Card) in partnership with Tata Digital announced the launch of Tata Neu SBI Card today. This one-of-its-kind lifestyle co branded credit card has been designed to provide a premium and highly rewarding shopping experience for discerning customers across segments. This co-branded card has been launched in two variants, Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card and Tata Neu Plus SBI Card. Customers earn rewards on all spends, whether online or in-store and across domestic and international merchant outlets in the form of NeuCoins that are redeemable on the Tata Neu app.

With this launch, Tata Neu SBI Card customers can now enjoy a range of benefits for an enhanced shopping experience. Cardholders can enjoy up to 10% rewards on spends with Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card and up to 7% rewards on spends with Tata Neu Plus SBI Card in the form of NeuCoins. These are credited monthly to the cardholder's NeuPass account within the Tata Neu app. These NeuCoins can be redeemed across a wide range of products and services, including grocery, travel bookings, jewelry, fashion, electronics and pharmacy services both online and instore, addressing varied lifestyle needs of customers.

The co-branded card also offers rewards on everyday payments, providing up to 1.5% back in NeuCoins (with the Rupay variant) on UPI transactions and up to 5% back on bill payments made through Tata Neu. Customers can enroll for the card digitally via SBI Card SPRINT, by visiting the SBI Card website SBI Card.com, and can also opt to enroll offline by visiting SBI Card retail kiosks at select Croma stores.

