IREDA rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 501 cr

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) jumped 5.83% to Rs 177 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.66% to Rs 501.55 crore on 36.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,905.06 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 31.33% to Rs 629.98 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Total expenses increased 41% YoY to Rs 1,285.91 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance cost stood at Rs 1,103.74 crore (up 30.27%), employee benefit expense was at Rs 21.44 crore (up 12.55% YoY), while corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenses stood at Rs 6.30 crore (down 62.41% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys asset quality declined to 1.35% as of 31st March 2025 as compared with 0.99% as of 31st March 2024.

In FY25, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.6% to Rs 1,698.34 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 1252.24 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 35.85% YoY to Rs 6743.32 crore in FY25.

Cost of borrowing declined to 7.61% in FY25 from 7.81% in FY24. Net interest margin increased 3.27% in FY25 as compared with 2.85% in FY24.

Yield on loan assets (Gross) stood at 10.03% in FY25 as compared with 9.97% in FY24.

Also Read

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is a 'Navratna' Government of India enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a public limited government company, established as a non-banking financial institution in 1987, engaged in promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation. As of December 2024, the Government of India held a 75% stake in IREDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News