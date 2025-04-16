Swaraj Engines spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 104.50/share

Swaraj Engines jumped 8.55% to Rs 4,378.95 after the company's net profit surged 29.10% to Rs 45.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 35.18 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed 29.40% to Rs 454.16 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 61.22 crore in Q4 FY25, up 29.73% as against Rs 47.19 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

The company achieved its highest-ever engine sales volume of 45,594 units in the fourth quarter, marking a growth of 29% compared to 35,344 units in the same period last year.

Additionally, the company's operating profit for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 61.94 crore, reflecting a growth of 28.74% compared to Rs 48.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 20.38% to Rs 165.98 crore on an 18.50% increase in revenue to Rs 1,681.89 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the engine capacity expansion plan, increasing the current capacity from 195,000 units to 240,000 units per annum. This investment also allows the company to upgrade its manufacturing technology to produce engines as per the future technology needs.

Also Read

Further, the board has also recommended a higher equity dividend of 1,045%, amounting to Rs 104.50 per share, compared to Rs 95 per share in the previous year, for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Swaraj Engines is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News