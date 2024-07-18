Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SBI Cards &amp; Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 730.7, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.6% in last one year as compared to a 24.56% rally in NIFTY and a 16.34% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 730.7, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24703.35. The Sensex is at 81115.81, up 0.49%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has gained around 0.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23648.35, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 730.25, down 0.23% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd tumbled 15.6% in last one year as compared to a 24.56% rally in NIFTY and a 16.34% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 28.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

