SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 730.7, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24703.35. The Sensex is at 81115.81, up 0.49%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has gained around 0.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23648.35, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.05 lakh shares in last one month.

