SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit declines 32.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 4421.04 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services declined 32.93% to Rs 404.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 602.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 4421.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4087.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4421.044087.3328.2432.47595.56856.19545.21809.39404.42602.98

