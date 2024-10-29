Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 25.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 19.24% to Rs 418.33 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 25.88% to Rs 37.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.24% to Rs 418.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 350.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales418.33350.83 19 OPM %13.3512.79 -PBDT55.5643.98 26 PBT50.1939.68 26 NP37.2629.60 26

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

