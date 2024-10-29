Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 25.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.24% to Rs 418.33 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 25.88% to Rs 37.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.24% to Rs 418.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 350.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.418.33350.8313.3512.7955.5643.9850.1939.6837.2629.60

